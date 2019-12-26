Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Square Enix
save
Save
share

Stadia Pro's free January games are 'Rise of the Tomb Raider' and 'Thumper'

One game is leaving at the same time, though.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Square Enix

Google is bolstering Stadia Pro's 'free' game lineup once more, although you might not be quite so thrilled with the consequences. The game streaming service is adding both the adventure sequel Rise of the Tomb Raider and the rhythm title Thumper to its no-extra-charge selection as of January 1st. However, Google is also taking away Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition on December 31st at 12PM Eastern. It'll still be available to play after that date if you claim it in time, but you'll have to miss out on the start of Lara's journey if you sign up in 2020.

The shuffle will bring Stadia Pro's total bonus catalog to five games. That's certainly better than what Google offered on launch, but it still leaves a core problem unaddressed: the selection of freebies isn't particularly strong. There's neither an abundance of games nor any must-haves. Of course, that's part of why Stadia will have a free tier -- you can focus on buying newer titles if you feel Pro's included games aren't worth the subscription fee.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: Stadia
In this article: cloud gaming, game streaming, games, gaming, google, internet, rise of the tomb raider, services, stadia, stadia pro, streaming, thumper, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

YouTube makes it easier for creators to address copyright claims

YouTube makes it easier for creators to address copyright claims

View
BritBox finally adds classic 'Doctor Who' to its UK service

BritBox finally adds classic 'Doctor Who' to its UK service

View
Huawei denies receiving billions in financial aid from Chinese government

Huawei denies receiving billions in financial aid from Chinese government

View
How Twitch started to lose its grip on video game streaming

How Twitch started to lose its grip on video game streaming

View
Is the MacBook Pro a better buy than the Air?

Is the MacBook Pro a better buy than the Air?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr