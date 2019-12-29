Latest in Gear

Image credit: Snap
save
Save
share

Snapchat's Bitmoji TV series will make your avatar the star

Your Bitmoji won't be limited to stickers and Stories.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
58m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Snap

Snapchat's Bitmoji will soon have a role to play beyond the usual stickers, games and Stories. Snap has previewed a Bitmoji TV series for Discover that will feature the avatars of you and your friends in the leading roles. There will be a steady stream of hijinks, including secret agent missions, becoming zombies and crewing a Star Trek-style spaceship. The series doesn't premiere until February 2020, but you can subscribe to it in advance if you want to give it a try when it does arrive.

The company has declined to provide more details, including the frequency of releases, the presence of ads or whether there's any top talent producing the show. However, a spokesperson told TechCrunch that a worldwide premiere is coming "soon."

This is partly about boosting the worth of Bitmoji. However, it's likely also about improving the value of Discover. While there's an increasing amount of sports, news and other professionally-made material in Discover, there aren't many major, original titles that could give you a reason to come back. Bitmoji TV could give you a reason to check out Discover more often, if just because you have a clear stake the story.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Snapchat
In this article: app, bitmoji, bitmoji tv, discover, gear, internet, mobile, snap, snapchat, social media, social network, social networking, streaming, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

After Math: Driving into a new decade

After Math: Driving into a new decade

View
The next wave of electric vehicles will appear in 2020

The next wave of electric vehicles will appear in 2020

View
New York doctor sues Apple over irregular heartbeat detection

New York doctor sues Apple over irregular heartbeat detection

View
Google Search now lets you add movies and shows to a 'Watchlist'

Google Search now lets you add movies and shows to a 'Watchlist'

View
Tesla's Cybertruck found its way into a Travis Scott music video

Tesla's Cybertruck found its way into a Travis Scott music video

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr