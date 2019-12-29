Snapchat's Bitmoji TV series will make your avatar the star

The company has declined to provide more details, including the frequency of releases, the presence of ads or whether there's any top talent producing the show. However, a spokesperson told TechCrunch that a worldwide premiere is coming "soon."

This is partly about boosting the worth of Bitmoji. However, it's likely also about improving the value of Discover. While there's an increasing amount of sports, news and other professionally-made material in Discover, there aren't many major, original titles that could give you a reason to come back. Bitmoji TV could give you a reason to check out Discover more often, if just because you have a clear stake the story.