Ring's Chime Pro may get a facelift and Alexa support

Ring hasn't confirmed anything at this stage, although The Verge noted that the image lined up with an image from an FCC filing for the new Chime Pro.

It's unclear when Ring might introduce the new model. It might make sense to introduce the second-generation Chime Pro at CES, but we wouldn't count on that. It's also possible that Amazon and Ring may wait to avoid the flood of announcements at the trade show and help the new model stand out.