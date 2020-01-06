Latest in Gear

Image credit: Fiserv/ExxonMobil
Alexa will help pay for your gas at ExxonMobil pumps

You won't have to leave your car to get a top-up.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Transportation
Fiserv/ExxonMobil

It could soon be decidedly easier to fill up if you're driving a gas-powered car. ExxonMobil and Fiserv have teamed up on an Alexa skill that will pay for gas at Exxon and Mobil stations across the US. Once you tell Alexa in your car or phone to "pay for gas," the voice assistant will confirm both the station and pump number -- do that and it'll both activate the pump and use Amazon Pay to cover your purchase. You won't have to leave your car alone when all you want is a quick top-up.

The addition is coming sometime later in 2020 and will first be available at 11,500 stations. This won't save you from having to step outside of your car, of course. However, it will bring some of the conveniences of connected EV chargers to the fossil fuel world. Just don't expect Amazon staff to be happy about it.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: Amazon Pay & Alexa (YouTube)
