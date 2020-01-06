Alexa will help pay for your gas at ExxonMobil pumps

It could soon be decidedly easier to fill up if you're driving a gas-powered car. ExxonMobil and Fiserv have teamed up on an Alexa skill that will pay for gas at Exxon and Mobil stations across the US. Once you tell Alexa in your car or phone to "pay for gas," the voice assistant will confirm both the station and pump number -- do that and it'll both activate the pump and use Amazon Pay to cover your purchase. You won't have to leave your car alone when all you want is a quick top-up.