Michelle Obama is hosting an IGTV series about getting into college

Beginning in mid-January, A Year of Firsts, will follow first-generation college students through their freshman year. Each episode will begin with a message from Obama explaining some of the barriers to getting into college. Then, viewers will hear from students themselves. The show is expected to wrap up in June.

A Year of Firsts is a collaboration between Obama's nonprofit Reach Higher and ATTN, the media company that's also responsible for the IGTV series with Joe Biden and another with Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. Those shows addressed fake news and teen self-esteem, respectively. We've also seen an anti-bullying IGTV series from Jonah Hill.

ATTN and IGTV may have developed a workable model. For ATTN, IGTV is a way to reach teens where they are, on Instagram, and for IGTV high-profile partnerships with celebrities is a way to drive viewers to the service.