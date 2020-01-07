Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: ATTN:
save
Save
share

Michelle Obama is hosting an IGTV series about getting into college

The six-episode series will follow first-generation students during their freshman year.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
53m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ATTN:

IGTV isn't the most exciting destination for original video, but Instagram isn't giving up. Instead it's bringing in more star power. Up next: Michelle Obama will host a six-episode series about getting into college.

Beginning in mid-January, A Year of Firsts, will follow first-generation college students through their freshman year. Each episode will begin with a message from Obama explaining some of the barriers to getting into college. Then, viewers will hear from students themselves. The show is expected to wrap up in June.

A Year of Firsts is a collaboration between Obama's nonprofit Reach Higher and ATTN, the media company that's also responsible for the IGTV series with Joe Biden and another with Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. Those shows addressed fake news and teen self-esteem, respectively. We've also seen an anti-bullying IGTV series from Jonah Hill.

ATTN and IGTV may have developed a workable model. For ATTN, IGTV is a way to reach teens where they are, on Instagram, and for IGTV high-profile partnerships with celebrities is a way to drive viewers to the service.

Source: Variety, AdAge
In this article: a year of firsts, attn, college, entertainment, facebook, first generation, igtv, instagram, internet, michelle obama, mobile, reach higher, series, show, students
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

CES 2020 recap: Day one

CES 2020 recap: Day one

View
Watch Hyundai's CES 2020 press conference in seven minutes

Watch Hyundai's CES 2020 press conference in seven minutes

View
Razer built a compact modular gaming PC around Intel's new NUC

Razer built a compact modular gaming PC around Intel's new NUC

View
Sunflower's $9,950 security drone aims to protect your home autonomously

Sunflower's $9,950 security drone aims to protect your home autonomously

View
Dirac claims its software can improve the sound of any headphones

Dirac claims its software can improve the sound of any headphones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr