Uber makes changes in California to brace for new gig worker law

Rather than show upfront pricing for all trips other than Uber Pool, Uber will now show passengers in California a range of prices. The final price will be calculated at the end of the trip. Passengers will also be able to add drivers to a "favorites" list, and the company will eliminate some Uber Rewards benefits, like price protection on a route and flexible cancellations.

In its message to riders, Uber said, "These changes may take some getting used to, but our goal is to keep Uber available to as many qualified drivers as possible, without restricting the number of drivers who can work at a given time."

Drivers will reportedly see more info, including trip time, distance, destination and estimated fare, and they'll be able to reject a ride request without penalty.

Theoretically, giving drivers more control and being more transparent about fares may better prepare Uber for the repercussions of AB5. But critics note that the changes could cause drivers to reject shorter trips or refuse trips to certain neighborhoods, potentially leading to discrimination against lower-income areas.

