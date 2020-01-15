Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Spotify
save
Save
share

Spotify's latest curated playlist is tailored to your pet

It's mostly just a mix of your recent listening habits.
Billy Steele
23m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Spotify

Spotify has been keen on adding new playlist options for its massive user base for a while now. Whether it's Discover Weekly, Release Radar, Your Daily Drive or others, the service is constantly introducing new ways to keep you listening -- even when you don't have anything specific in mind. From time to time, the company takes a more experimental approach to its algorithmic playlist building, creating a collection based on quiz answers, like it did with Soundtrack Your Ride for roadtrips. Now Spotify is giving you a tool that makes a playlist customized to the real star of your life: your pet.

With Pet Playlists, Spotify's algorithm compiles a selection of 30 songs based on your answers to a few questions about your pet. Of course, your own listening habits are factored in too. If your cat is high-energy, you should get more energetic and upbeat tunes. If your dog sleeps all the time like my cocker spaniel, you'll likely get music that's a little more mellow. You begin by selecting your type of pet and then use a series of sliders to dial in specifics about their personality. Upload a photo and add their name before the magic begins behind the scenes.

The company says it worked with musicologist David Teie, a cellist who plays with American's National Symphony Orchestra. He has recorded two albums worth of music for cats along with other species-specific music. Teie lent his expertise on the preferences for each animal -- bird, cat, dog, hamster and iguana. Dogs, for example, don't like "music in the lower register" as it could be heard as a threat. Spotify says Teie's knowledge was used to program the algorithm, but each playlist is still generated without a human touch.

The results are... interesting. They're also exactly what you might expect: a mix of your recent activity. My dog is relaxed, shy and apathetic, but the generated playlist still had upbeat tunes like M83's "Midnight City" and Denzel Curry's "ZUU." I got better results each time I tried the feature, so it's possible I got a hold of it while Spotify was still working out the kinks. Even if Pet Playlists don't really give you anything novel in terms of how they make a playlist for you, at least they'll provide a welcome distraction during the work day.

Source: Spotify
In this article: audio, entertainment, internet, music, pet playlists, playlist, playlists, spotify, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Xbox One Elite Series 2 controller gets $20 cheaper with Amazon Prime

Xbox One Elite Series 2 controller gets $20 cheaper with Amazon Prime

View
Sony made a wireless camera grip for vloggers

Sony made a wireless camera grip for vloggers

View
What's on TV this week: 'Avenue 5'

What's on TV this week: 'Avenue 5'

View
Galaxy S20+ leaks show 8K video, 120Hz display

Galaxy S20+ leaks show 8K video, 120Hz display

View
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ will reportedly lack active noise cancellation

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ will reportedly lack active noise cancellation

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr