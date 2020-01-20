Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Techland/Square Enix
'Dying Light 2' is delayed indefinitely

The studio needs more time, but how much it needs isn't clear.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
16m ago in AV
Techland/Square Enix

Yet another Square Enix-published game is facing a delay, and this might not be a short wait. Techland has delayed its zombie title Dying Light 2 indefinitely to allow "more development time to fulfill our vision." It didn't say what led to the company missing its spring 2020 target. And you'll have to wait a while to know when the game will be ready -- the studio is only promising to share more info in the "coming months."

There are a number of potential factors behind such a non-specific delay. The widened scope of DL2 could play a key role. The environment and gameplay can change radically based on your actions, and that's likely no small challenge to implement. Long delays like this can also signal a desire to significantly alter game mechanics. And of course, Techland and Square have to consider the timing of new consoles. Spring 2020 is just months away from the launches of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. While there's no guarantee you'll see a fully optimized version of DL2 for those systems, it might make sense to hold off on the game until it makes better use of the new hardware.

Via: GamesRadar
Source: Dying Light (Twitter), Techland
