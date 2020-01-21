Vodafone is the latest to leave Facebook's Libra Association

The Libra Association's policy and communications head Dante Disparte remained optimistic in a statement, noting that Libra's governance and underlying tech would help the platform "remain resilient."

This isn't a disaster for Libra, and a CoinDesk source said the Association intended to add members later in 2020. There's a waiting list of more than 1,500 companies. However, this still isn't a resounding vote of confidence in Libra's success. Vodafone clearly thinks it stands a better chance going it alone, and the Association may have to work that much harder to convince other partners to stay aboard as Libra gears up for its eventual launch.