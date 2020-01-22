Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: AP Photo/Chris Carlson
PGA Tour highlight videos are coming to Facebook Watch

You can revisit the day's golf in between kitten videos.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
40m ago in Internet
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

You won't have to venture far beyond your Facebook feed to get a pro golf fix this year. The social network has reached a deal with the PGA Tour to bring daily round recaps and player-oriented highlight videos to Facebook Watch in 2020, starting with the Farmers Insurance Open on January 23rd. These will be "expanded" videos with material from both core TV broadcasts as well as the digital-only PGA Tour Live service. You should see coverage from 30-plus events like The Players Championship and FedExCup Playoffs.

You can also expect Watch Parties and other events as part of the arrangement.

This isn't as alluring as the live PGA coverage from 2018 -- you'll likely be watching long after that amazing swing or long-distance putt took place. It does show that Facebook is still committed to golf coverage, though, and reflects its determination to fill Watch with sports shows. It's clearly hoping the deluge of must-see plays will keep you on the site when you run out of cute pet clips.

entertainment, facebook, facebook watch, golf, internet, pga, pga tour, social media, social network, social networking, sports, streaming, watch
