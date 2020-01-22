Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis
save
Save
share

UN calls for investigation into alleged Saudi hacking of Jeff Bezos

It's stepping up pressure on US authorities.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
53m ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

The United Nations is joining the chorus of those concerned about allegations Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in hacking Jeff Bezos' phone. UN experts have issued a statement calling for an "immediate investigation" into claims the Crown Prince's account was used for a WhatsApp hack as well as his reported "continuous, multi-year, direct and personal" role in efforts to target opponents. These allegations are particularly "relevant" in light of looks into the Saudi royal's role in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the UN experts said.

The team added that this was evidence of the problems with the unregulated sale and use of spyware for surveillance purposes. These tools should be governed by "the most rigorous control" to prevent abuse, and that there should be a "moratorium" on selling and transferring the technology.

Saudi Arabia has called the WhatsApp hack claim "absurd" and has previously rejected assertions that it has campaigns to hack, intimidate and assassinate critics. It insisted that Khashoggi's murder was a "rogue operation" despite a CIA investigation implicating the Crown Prince's involvement.

The UN can't force a US investigation into the case. However, this does increase pressure on authorities to look into the allegations and treat this as more than just a typical data breach. It also puts Saudi Arabia under closer scrutiny. While the UN isn't definitively blaming Saudi Arabia, it is acknowledging that the kingdom has a mounting reputation for using digital 'warfare' in a bid to silence opposing views.

Via: CNBC
Source: UN Human Rights
In this article: amazon, gear, hack, internet, jeff bezos, mohammad bin salman, mohammed bin salman, saudi arabia, security, un, united nations, whatsapp
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best smart speakers

The best smart speakers

View
Tesla settlement reportedly lets it sell and service cars in Michigan

Tesla settlement reportedly lets it sell and service cars in Michigan

View
Motorola will begin taking foldable Razr pre-orders on January 26th

Motorola will begin taking foldable Razr pre-orders on January 26th

View
The Morning After: Sonos 'legacy' plan makes smart homes look silly

The Morning After: Sonos 'legacy' plan makes smart homes look silly

View
Dark mode is coming to WhatsApp for Android

Dark mode is coming to WhatsApp for Android

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr