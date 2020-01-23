Latest in Gear

Image credit: Podcast Media
save
Save
share

Pocket Casts' revamped Discover section offers picks from top podcasters

You can see shows from your favorite podcast creators and networks.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
24m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Podcast Media

The Pocket Casts crew thinks it has a simple solution to suggesting new podcasts: show what the top creators have to offer. Pocket Casts' Android and iOS apps will receive a revamped Discover section that highlights curated recommendations from top individual creators as well as entire podcast networks. If you want to know what My Brother, My Brother and Me's Justin McElroy likes to listen to or can't get enough of WNYC's various podcasts, their recommendations will be a few taps away.

The relevant app dates are rolling out as of this writing, although you'll have to wait until early February to see the first lists from individual creators. This probably won't make you completely forget about Pocket Casts' brief pricing dust-up from September, but it could give you a better reason to consider that Plus subscription -- especially if you're relatively new to podcasts and don't know where to start.

Source: App Store, Google Play
In this article: android, app, audio, gear, internet, ios, mobile, pocket casts, podcasts
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Teenage Engineering’s IKEA collection lands in stores next month

Teenage Engineering’s IKEA collection lands in stores next month

View
23andMe lays off 100 workers amid shrinking demand for DNA tests

23andMe lays off 100 workers amid shrinking demand for DNA tests

View
Super Nintendo World won't open in Orlando until at least 2023

Super Nintendo World won't open in Orlando until at least 2023

View
'The Witcher' soundtrack comes to digital music services tomorrow

'The Witcher' soundtrack comes to digital music services tomorrow

View
Steam's Lunar New Year sale begins with deals on GTA, Witcher and more

Steam's Lunar New Year sale begins with deals on GTA, Witcher and more

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr