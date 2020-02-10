At this rate, there will be very little mystery left when Samsung takes the stage at its Unpacked event on February 11th. WalkingCat, normally known for Windows leaks, has posted a leaked promo video for the previously teased Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip. The fashion-oriented foldable is, apparently, all about Thom Browne's signature stripes. The phone, its case, and bundled versions of the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active 2 all have hard-to-miss red, white and blue bars on top of a silver background.
Leak shows Samsung's fashionable Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition
It's not certain just where the Thom Browne model will sell besides "certain countries," but it could make an already expensive phone (reportedly close to $1,500) that much costlier. Reports have claimed this variant will cost upward of 3 million won in South Korea, or about $2,500 -- you'll have to be very, very committed to stylish tech to pick this up.
This isn't even the only big last-minute leak. WinFuture's Roland Quandt managed to buy the Galaxy Buds+ in advance and posted a lengthy hands-on video for the true wireless earbuds. He found them to be a "decent upgrade" overall, with a clear improvement in battery life -- he had half a charge left after roughly 3.5 hours of "loud punk rock." While the lack of active noise cancellation won't make AirPods Pro or WF-1000XM3 owners envious, Samsung's updated buds appear to address some of the complaints from the originals.
a detour pic.twitter.com/AirJTtIn3h— WalkingCat (@h0x0d) February 10, 2020