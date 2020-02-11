Virtual pet site Neopets is being rebooted into a TV show

This is part of a larger overhaul for Neopets due this year that will include a reworked site, another mobile game and "licensed merchandise."

Whether or not this works isn't certain. The companies are quick to brag that Neopets still has 75 million users and 350 million page views per month, but that won't necessarily translate to a readymade fan base. After all, many of the earliest players are likely parents -- they might recognize the Neopets name, but that doesn't mean their kids will be interested. It could still boost interest, but it's certainly not guaranteed to have the same effect as the Pokémon or Yu-Gi-Oh shows.