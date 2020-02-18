Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mat Smith/Engadget

‘The Witcher 3’ update brings PC cross-saves to the Switch

Toss your GOG or Steam saves to the handheld console and back again.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
53m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Mat Smith/Engadget

If you're hooked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC and want to keep playing while you're on the go, you can do just that perhaps with a little more ease than in the past. CD Projekt Red has tossed a coin to its Nintendo Switch players by adding save file integration with Steam and GOG.

The publisher has a couple of warnings about cross-saves, however. It said if you change the name of a PC save file, the Cloud Save feature on Switch won't recognize it. "Mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file," it also noted.

That's not the only change in store for the Switch port. There are several additional graphics options, including ways to adjust the depth of field, anti-aliasing and motion blur. Given that the Switch isn't as powerful as Xbox One, PS4 or typical gaming PCs, The Witcher 3 doesn't pack the same visual punch on the hybrid console. The upgraded graphics options might mitigate that a bit.

Also new are touch controls and support for more text languages in some regions, while CD Projekt Red says it improved performance and squished some bugs. "Additional voice-over languages, added as free DLCs in selected regions, will follow later," it added.

Source: CD Projekt Red
Coverage: Polygon
In this article: av, cd projekt red, cdprojektred, cross-save, crosssave, games, gaming, gog, nintendo switch, nintendoswitch, rpg, steam, the witcher 3, thewitcher3, video games, videogames
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

EA's game servers went down this morning

EA's game servers went down this morning

View
‘Frontline’ documentary tackles Jeff Bezos and the ‘Amazon Empire’

‘Frontline’ documentary tackles Jeff Bezos and the ‘Amazon Empire’

View
Eight ‘Kingdom Hearts’ games make their debut on Xbox One

Eight ‘Kingdom Hearts’ games make their debut on Xbox One

View
Google is bringing Stadia to 18 new phones, including the Galaxy S20

Google is bringing Stadia to 18 new phones, including the Galaxy S20

View
Alex Garland’s new show wants you to be scared of tech again

Alex Garland’s new show wants you to be scared of tech again

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr