‘The Witcher 3’ update brings PC cross-saves to the Switch

The publisher has a couple of warnings about cross-saves, however. It said if you change the name of a PC save file, the Cloud Save feature on Switch won't recognize it. "Mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file," it also noted.

Update 3.6 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch is now available!



It introduces save file integration with GOG and Steam, and adds more graphical settings, making it possible to customize visual fidelity, among others.



Full list of changes: https://t.co/6xOMPNE5HK pic.twitter.com/iGGxJeBrI7 — The Witcher (@witchergame) February 18, 2020

That's not the only change in store for the Switch port. There are several additional graphics options, including ways to adjust the depth of field, anti-aliasing and motion blur. Given that the Switch isn't as powerful as Xbox One, PS4 or typical gaming PCs, The Witcher 3 doesn't pack the same visual punch on the hybrid console. The upgraded graphics options might mitigate that a bit.

Also new are touch controls and support for more text languages in some regions, while CD Projekt Red says it improved performance and squished some bugs. "Additional voice-over languages, added as free DLCs in selected regions, will follow later," it added.