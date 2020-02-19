Hasbro is relaunching classic Tiger Electronics gaming handhelds

Hasbro will release four LCD games this fall -- The Little Mermaid, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Transformers: Generation 2 and X-Men Project X. The company says that the games are "inspired" by their original counterparts, so there may be some changes to their design and functionality. A rechargeable battery isn't one of them, though -- each will still need two AAs to run, and they're not included with the games.

Thanks to their poorly-aged graphics and simple gameplay, these probably won't appeal to kids -- especially if they already have a Nintendo Switch or iPad to play with. It's more likely that '80s babies will get a kick out of seeing them again, and either purchase them on impulse -- they'll cost $14.99 each -- or as a fun gift for like-minded friends.