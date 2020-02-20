The Disney+ app is finally coming to Vizio TVs

Not only will the app make it a little easier for folks to watch The Mandalorian on a Vizio screen, but they'll also be able to search for things on Disney+ from the SmartCast homescreen. You'll be able to sign up for Disney+ from your TV as well. The app, which supports 4K and HDR playback, will be available in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico on Vizio smart TVs dating back to 2016.

Meanwhile, Vizio has updated its WatchFree streaming service. You can browse the channel lineup by genre and mark channels as favorites.