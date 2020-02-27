IKEA’s new vegetarian meatballs will taste more like meat

According to The Verge, the updated veggie meatballs will be made out of apples, oats, peas and potatoes. They'll be available both as an in-restaurant meal and a frozen package to make at home. IKEA hopes that the new taste will be more attractive to meat eaters, and help them make the transition to a more plant-based diet.

Meat production has a major impact on the environment -- the resources to support livestock, the waste animals emit and the pollution caused by shipping meat around the world are all major contributors to climate change. The UN has even called for society to eat less meat in order to curb global warming, especially as the world's population increases. IKEA hopes that its new plant-based meatballs will help the company become carbon positive by 2030 and help customers have a smaller impact on the planet.