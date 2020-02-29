Audi's tri-motor E-Tron S electric cars will be ready to drift

The tri-motor layout should help even if you're putting about on your daily commute. That vectoring also improves traction by shifting the rear torque to the wheel with the most grip. Your car shouldn't squirrel around as much when you drive over an ice patch or puddle.

Audi didn't provide an update on when the E-Tron S models will be ready or how much they'll cost, although they should be part of the 2021 model year. Even more powerful RS editions should arrive in calendar 2021. You probably won't mistake these for supercars when both E-Tron S cars will hit 62MPH in 4.5 seconds (versus the sub-3 second times of Tesla's best Model S and X versions). They might, however, prove that you don't have to give up excitement just because you want an eco-friendly people carrier.