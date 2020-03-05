Latest in Gear

Image credit: Violet

Internet-connected bunny Nabaztag is back for a second crowdfunding campaign

It will fund the production of a board that breathes new life into the 15-year-old robo-bunny.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
28m ago
Violet

Violet, the developer behind Nabaztag, resurrected the adorable internet-connected bunny last year with the help of a crowdfunding campaign. Now, Violet is appealing to those who can't resist cute robots yet again to raise funds for a new batch of the TagTagTag board -- a custom board that breathes new life into its interactive creation that was first released in 2005 if paired with a Raspberry Pi. It gives the robot access to new services, such as weather, local speech recognition and ear-based Tai Chi.

In a brand new Ulule campaign, Violet said it was able to finish sending the first batch of backers their TagTagTag-only kits -- they work with old robots purchased over a decade ago -- and full units -- kits with Nabaztag robots -- in January after three months of delay. However, a lot of people signed up for the waiting list for another production run.

In addition to giving fans the chance to buy a Raspberry Pi-powered Nabaztag, the new campaign also promises two new features. First is support for RFID, while the other is the addition of a kids' programming course called Nabblockly. Pledges start at €33 (US$37), but backers need to shell out at least €75 ($84) for a TagTagTag board without a Raspberry Pi and at least €335 ($373) for a full TagTagTag-Raspberry Pi kit and a robo-bunny.

Source: Ulule
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gear, Nabaztag
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
