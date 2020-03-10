Game Developers Conference will stream panels and awards for free

All the virtual talks will be available for free through the GDC Vault, while "many" will reach YouTube in the weeks and months ahead.

Some of these talks will appeal primarily to developers. GDC has historically covered topics that may be interesting to many game fans, though, and this year's may be no exception -- including sessions available outside of GDC itself. For instance, Microsoft has already announced a Game Stack Live virtual event for March 17th and March 18th that will cover various aspects of Microsoft's games ant platforms, including a talk on March 18th at 2:40PM Eastern that will cover both Xbox Series X and Project xCloud. You may learn a lot about the future of gaming without having to book a flight to San Francisco.