Helicopters come to 'Fortnite'

The new aerial vehicles can be found on helipads around the island's secret bases. They'll fit a squad, and while they don't come with any weaponry attached players can hang off the side and shoot from above. It's the first new vehicle to arrive in Fortnite for a long time, no doubt launched in response to complaints about the lack of mobility across the map in season one.

Interestingly, Call of Duty: Warzone launched last week and counts helicopters as a vehicle. Obviously, this isn't a direct copy -- Fortnite's helipads have been lurking around for a while, after all -- but it does demonstrate the ever-present popularity of battle royale games across the board. Whether you're shooting 'em up in a cartoon-like fantasyland, or battling in a more grizzly reality, being able to take to the skies is a major advantage.