Facebook reveals launch dates for latest Oculus games

Alien adventure arcade game B-Team will arrive on Quest on March 26th, the same day as spine-tingling puzzle game The Room VR: A Dark Matter drops on Quest and Rift. Sci-fi e-sport title Echo VR will also host a closed alpha from March 26th -- you can register here. Horror survival game Lies Beneath arrives on Quest on March 31st and Rift on April 14th, while stealth action title Phantom: Covert Ops drops on both platforms on June 25th.

Finally, Pistol Whip has been given its biggest update yet, with a new Mad Max­-inspired scene, "Full Throttle." Developer Cloudhead says it's the game's toughest scene to date, and comes with a new Tac Ops pistol collection, more customization options and leaderboards. The update also introduces two new ways to play with the Scavenger and One-and-Done modifiers. Scavenger flips the game on its head by forcing players to pistol whip in order to reload your weapon -- no more instantaneous reloads. One-and-Done is one of Cloudhead's most requested modifiers, replacing all armoured enemies with one-shot-kills so players can take on higher difficulties without the need for a faster trigger finger. The update lands on Quest and Rift on March 18th.