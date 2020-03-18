Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google debuts 'Works With Chromebook' badge for accessories

Certified products will first be available in the US, Canada and Japan.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
48m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google

If you've ever bought a cable, a charger or any other accessory that ended up incompatible with the device it's meant for, you'll likely appreciate Google's latest "Works With" badge. The tech giant has debuted the "Works With Chromebook" logo, which can give you a sure way to know that you're not wasting your money on something you can't use with a Chromebook device.

Google says all accessories with the badge have been tested and are guaranteed to comply with Chromebook's compatibility standards. Thus far, the company has certified products from several famous brands, including Anker, Kensington and Logitech. Also, certified products will initially be available in the US, Canada and Japan before they make their way to other countries. You can keep an eye out for accessories with the badge on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Bic Camera in Japan.

Source: Google
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gear, google, works with chromebook
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple accidentally listed four new iPad Pro models on its website

Apple accidentally listed four new iPad Pro models on its website

View
Apple's new MacBook Air comes with a Magic Keyboard and costs $999

Apple's new MacBook Air comes with a Magic Keyboard and costs $999

View
Apple's updated iPad Pro has depth-aware cameras and trackpad support

Apple's updated iPad Pro has depth-aware cameras and trackpad support

View
Apple adds trackpad support to the iPad

Apple adds trackpad support to the iPad

View
Apple's new MacBook Air comes with a Magic Keyboard and costs $999

Apple's new MacBook Air comes with a Magic Keyboard and costs $999

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr