Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Comcast

Comcast brings Hulu to its cable and streaming boxes

It arrives on Xfinity Flex today and X1 soon.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Comcast

Comcast has already relaxed some of its policies -- like suspending data caps and making Xfinity WiFi free for 60 days -- for people stuck at home due to the coronavirus. Now, Comcast wants to provide customers with more content to watch while they're social distancing. Today, it's bringing Hulu to Xfinity Flex, and the streaming app will arrive on X1 soon.

Xfinity Flex customers will be able to log into Hulu, alongside other apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and HBO. Hulu will work with the Xfinity Voice Remote, and Hulu programming will show up in the Flex and X1 guides, so users will be able to search "New on Hulu" or "Best of Hulu" with the voice remote.

Comcast recently made Xfinity Flex available to its internet-only customers at no additional cost. It's been steadily adding services, like Amazon Music, CBS All Access and NBC's Sports Gold. It's not surprising that it would add Hulu, as the streaming service is owned by Comcast and Disney. But the additional programming couldn't come at a better time.

In this article: av, business, comcast, entertainment, hulu, streaming, streaming tv, x1, Xfinity Flex, xfinity voice remote
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

View
The Morning After: PS5 specs plus MacBook Air and iPad Pro updates

The Morning After: PS5 specs plus MacBook Air and iPad Pro updates

View
Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr