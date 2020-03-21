The Morning After: First impressions of the new MacBook Air

Inevitable.Google I/O 2020 is canceled

After initially shifting its annual developer event to an online-only affair, Google announced Friday afternoon that "we sadly will not be holding an I/O event in any capacity this year." For the time being, Google plans to share details about upcoming Android updates in blog and community forum posts.

On non-race weekends, fans will go head-to-head with drivers.Real F1 drivers will compete in an esports series

Starting Sunday, several drivers will square off in the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series, using the PC version of F1 2019 and playing remotely for safety reasons. First up is the Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix on what was supposed to be the second weekend of the actual F1 season. You'll be able to watch it all go down live on the F1 YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels at 3PM ET.

Plus Moog and Korg synthesizer apps for free.The best deals we found this week: 'The Sims 4,' Fire TV Sticks and more

Digital deals dominated this week, but there are also numerous deals on gadgets as well. Square Enix cut the prices of all of its Nintendo Switch games, so now's the time to grab a Final Fantasy title (or three) while they are up to 50 percent off. Amazon Prime members can also snag a Fire TV Stick 4K for only $25.

Here are all the deals from this week that you can still get today.

Should've seen that coming.'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie gets an early digital release on March 31st

The new Sonic movie had an unusual path to release that included a delay to change the hedgehog's computer generated look. But the final product was better than most expected, and now the movie will be available to watch at home much sooner than expected. The digital release will come through on March 31st, just over a month after it hit theaters.

Dolores is in control.'Westworld' remembers that TV is supposed to be fun

Season two of Westworld was all over the place, and not always in a good way. Devindra Hardawar explains why the premiere of season three is a welcome return to form for HBO's robots-in-the-big-city cyberpunk tale.

Can telehealth save us?The Engadget Podcast

This week, many of us found out exactly which meetings could've been emails. On the podcast, Cherlynn and Devindra explore the rise of telehealth during the global coronavirus pandemic. It's not all serious conversation; our hosts also dive into the gaming hardware news from this week, as well as a few fun recommendations to help you hold it together.

