Best Buy, GameStop limit stores to curbside pickup

GameStop's move is unsurprisingly simpler given the products it sells: you're limited to conventional curbside pickup and online deliveries.

In both cases, the stores are taking better care of employes. Staff won't have to work if they aren't "comfortable" with coming in, and those who've lost their working hours will receive two weeks' pay based on a 10-week average. GameStop is also reimbursing benefit-eligible staff with a month of the employee portion of their benefit expenses.

The retail chains don't have much choice. Even in states that don't have shelter-in-place orders, officials are urging the public to stay at home as much as possible and reduce the spread of the coronavirus. That's having a chilling effect on sales in general, let alone on retail. There's also a question of public perception. GameStop in particular has been accused of knowingly putting employees' lives at risk by remaining open, to the point where it was prepared to defy law enforcement. If they didn't close their stores to walk-ins, they risked alienating many of their would-be customers.