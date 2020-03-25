Samsung is bringing Galaxy S20 features to the S10 and Note 10

An improved Night Mode is coming to the S10, while Night Hyperlapse for night videos will make its way to both S10 and Note 10 devices. S20's capability to create custom filters will also be part of the software update, as is the Pro Video feature that lets users adjust settings like ISO, shutter speed and exposure level.

Clean View and Quick Crop are coming to the older phones, as well. That means similar shots will be automatically grouped together in the devices' Gallery app, and users will be able to zoom in on an image and easily crop it to only show that particular part of the photo. Samsung is also bringing Quick Share to older phones, giving users a way to share photos, videos and other files to people nearby. Finally, the update will include the Music Share feature, which allows a friend to connect to the same speaker a user is connected to via Bluetooth even if they don't unlink their device.

Samsung doesn't have an exact date for the rollout yet, but it will be available in the US. A spokesperson said in a statement: