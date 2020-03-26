Apple Arcade standout ‘Assemble With Care’ is now on Steam

In the puzzle game Assemble With Care (developed by UsTwo), you're tasked with repairing a dozen-or-so objects, like a cassette deck, film camera and handheld game console. By immersing you in simple, step-based tasks, the game creates a kind of zen-like chill, or what Joel Beardshaw, the lead game designer, called a "meditative head space." The underlying story is all about empathy and learning to appreciate someone else's problems and perspectives through human connection, which feels especially appropriate now.

We knew the game would be available for PC in early 2020, so its release isn't a total surprise. It's listed in the Steam Store for $7.99, but it's currently on sale at a 15 percent discount, $6.79.

Shinsekai Into the Depths is also available on Switch. The title has you scuba diving around a post-apocalyptic, waterlogged Earth. The game uses visual storytelling rather than text or narration to explain what's happening, and Engadget's Devindra Hardawar compared it to playing Ecco the Dolphin or undersea Sonic levels, noting that it seems built for gamers who grew up with Capcom's classic platformers. Now, you can try it outside of Apple Arcade for $20.

These aren't the first games to migrate from Apple Arcade to other platforms. Sayonara Wild Hearts, for instance, hit PS4 and Switch the same day it landed on Apple Arcade. Opinions about Apple's gaming service still vary, but at $5 per month or $50 for the year, it's a pretty solid value. That said, if you're not sold on adding another video game subscription, you can now try these formerly-exclusive titles on other platforms.