Epic will publish games from Remedy, Playdead and genDESIGN

Like it did with the Epic Games Store, Epic is positioning its latest venture as something that's friendly to developers. It says studios it works with will retain all of their intellectual property rights, which means they'll be able to continue working on a series even if they part ways with Epic. They'll also have full creative control over the direction of their games. Epic says it will cover up to 100 percent of the costs of developing a title, including paying for things like quality assurance, localization and marketing. Once a game has recouped its development costs, the company will split profits 50/50.

"We're building the publishing model we always wanted for ourselves when we worked with publishers," said Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, in a statement.

As for what we can expect from the three studios, we know Remedy is working on two new games. The first of its new titles is a multiplatform AAA title, while the second is a "smaller-scale project set in the same franchise." We'll likely learn more about what Remedy and the other two studios are working on in the coming weeks and months. Perhaps the most exciting part of this announcement is that Fumito Ueda's next game will be available on more than just one platform.