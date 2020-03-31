Latest in Gaming

Ubisoft offers free games to encourage you to stay at home

'Rayman Legends' will be available alongside trials and discounts.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
13m ago
Ubisoft thinks it has a simple way to encourage people to stay at home and wait out the COVID-19 pandemic: shower them with games. It's running a month-long campaign that will give away free games, trials, discounts and other offers to give you something to do while you're cooped up. It's starting things off by offering the PC version of Rayman Legends for free on Uplay from now through April 3rd. It's an old title, to be sure, but it might hit the spot if you're looking for an upbeat game to remind you that things will get better.

Future offers will be available through Ubisoft's Free Events site.

There's no doubt that Ubi is using this partly as a promotional tool for its catalog. You might try a game you skipped the first time around, or might feel compelled to subscribe to Uplay+ to see more. At the same time, it might be particularly useful in some households. Not everyone has a backlog of games to burn through until lockdowns come to an end, let alone the money to buy more.

