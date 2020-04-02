Acer gaming laptops add RTX Super graphics and 10th-gen Intel CPUs

The Nitro 5 update isn't quite so eye-catching, but you will find a 120Hz, 3ms response display that should still provide a noticeable advantage over 60Hz panels in games.

The company didn't detail every possible configuration in its announcement. In the US, though, $2,600 now gets you a Predator Triton 500 with GeForce RTX 2080 Super video, a Core i7-10750H CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. If that's overkill for your needs, a $900 Nitro 5 will deliver GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, a Core i5-10300H, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You should also see NVIDIA's new hardware in the ConceptD 7 Ezel, although there weren't details available for that upgrade as of this writing.