Acer gaming laptops add RTX Super graphics and 10th-gen Intel CPUs

The Predator Triton 500 also packs a 300Hz display and per-key RGB.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
34m ago
Acer

Acer is joining a flurry of PC makers in adopting the next wave of NVIDIA and Intel chips inside its laptops. It's updating its 15.6-inch Predator Triton 500 (above) and Nitro 5 (below) gaming portables to use NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX Super laptop GPUs as well as Intel's 10th-generation Core H-series processors. As you might guess, the premium Predator series is the highlight. It comes with up to a GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q to deliver speedier and more efficient graphics, and mates that with a 300Hz, 3ms response IPS display and per-key RGB keyboard lighting.

The Nitro 5 update isn't quite so eye-catching, but you will find a 120Hz, 3ms response display that should still provide a noticeable advantage over 60Hz panels in games.

The company didn't detail every possible configuration in its announcement. In the US, though, $2,600 now gets you a Predator Triton 500 with GeForce RTX 2080 Super video, a Core i7-10750H CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. If that's overkill for your needs, a $900 Nitro 5 will deliver GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, a Core i5-10300H, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You should also see NVIDIA's new hardware in the ConceptD 7 Ezel, although there weren't details available for that upgrade as of this writing.

Acer Nitro 5 (2020) gaming laptop

In this article: acer, computer, gaming, gear, geforce rtx 2080 super, geforce rtx 2080 super max-q, laptop, nitro 5, nvidia, pc, personal computing, personalcomputing, predator triton 500, rtx 2080 super, RTX 2080 super Max-Q, ConceptD 7
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
