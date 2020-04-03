The Morning After: Is there a new iPhone SE around the corner?

Soon like... today?

'iPhone SE 2020' rumored to launch soon

The iPhone SE provided strong performance in a small package in 2016, and now, 9to5Mac cites sources claiming Apple will use the name again on a phone that could launch very soon. Of course, that would be an extraordinary debut under any circumstance, and especially now as the company's stores are closed in most countries around the world.

Supporting the rumor is a recently updated Apple Store listing for an iPhone 8 Belkin screen protector that now also mentions iPhone SE compatibility. If the rumors hold up, the 2020 edition of the device will look like the iPhone 8 it replaces, but with an A13 CPU, like the iPhone 11 line, and storage options that range from 64GB to 256GB.

Good news.NASA successfully deploys the James Webb Telescope's enormous mirror

Like Hubble -- which has long outlived its original lifespan but is expected to remain operational for a few years yet -- the James Webb will investigate celestial bodies in our solar system and beyond. Passing this test means it's on track for launch next year.

You get access to 10 classes taught by professional photographers.Nikon is streaming online photography courses for free this month

Nikon is offering 10 classes from its online school for free during April. The courses range from 15 minutes to well over an hour and all are taught by pro photographers and often, shock, Nikon ambassadors. Content is varied, from landscape photography, macro photography, fundamentals by Reed Hoffman and even "The Art of Making Music Videos" with Chris Hershman.

Give your sneaker selfie the Van Gogh or Frida Kahlo treatment.Google's AI can remake your photos in the style of iconic paintings

There are loads of apps out there that use filters to turn your photos into works of art. Now Google is doing something similar, but pulling its AI inspiration directly from major works of art. Art Transfer is a new feature in the Google Arts & Culture app that lets you apply the characteristics of well-known paintings to your photos, from the bold swirls of Vincent van Gogh to the surreal brushstrokes of Frida Kahlo. It's all achieved on your smartphone, too, whether it's an iPhone or Android device.

'Iron Man VR' is also on hold for now.'The Last of Us Part II' is indefinitely delayed

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sony is pushing back the launch of one of its most highly anticipated games from May 29th to '??' "Even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn't launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction," Naughty Dog said in a statement.

Some of the best prices since Black Friday.Sonos has a big sale on its Beam, One and One SL speakers

If your lockdown cinema setup needs some work, Sonos is happy to oblige. It's offering $50 off several of its speakers, including the Sonos Beam sound bar (down to $349) and the Sonos One ($149) and One SL ($129).

The Beam will give your TV and music a big audio boost if you're moving up from your built-in TV speakers, but if you're looking for truly massive sound, you might want to consider a few add-ons -- you'll be able to do that with extra Sonos purchases at your own pace, so the Beam is a good starting point.

But wait, there's more...

