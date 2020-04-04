ESPN2 will air 12 hours of esports coverage on April 5th

You can also expect to see the next phase of the NBA 2K Players Tournament at 6PM, when players like Devin Booker and Andre Drummond hitting the virtual basketball court. After that, much of the programming involves recaps. The first three hours of the marathon are recaps of Madden NFL 20 competitions like the Classic, Club Championship and Challenge, while Apex Legends fans can revisit the EXP Pro-Am at 10PM.

Whether or not you see more like this may depend on viewership, but it's easy to see ESPN doing this again. Without conventional sports to show during the pandemic, much of the network's very reason for being has gone away. Events like Esports Day give ESPN something to offer until it's safe enough to resume in-person competition.