LG's new rollable OLED TV unfurls from the ceiling

This small change wasn't as simple as flipping a roll-up TV upside-down. LG Director of New Product Development Tim Alessi told CNET last January, "The first model of rollable OLED was designed to roll up only. Even if a professional were to figure out a way to hang it from the ceiling, there is no mechanism to re-orient the picture, so it would appear upside down. It's also likely that mounting it from an 8-foot ceiling would result in the panel being too high for comfortable viewing anyway."

There are no specifics yet regarding how LG has resolved the ceiling-height issue, but things should become clear at CES 2020 next week.

LG is bringing a handful of other new displays to the show, including three designed specifically for flight: a series of 55-inch OLED video walls for airplane cabins; a 55-inch Full HD Transparent OLED display that acts as an aisle partition and screen; and a 65-inch UHD Bendable OLED screen that's flexible at both ends, designed specifically for first class.

For more grounded consumers, there's the 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED display with an 11.2 channel system, and the 77-inch UHD Film Cinematic Sound and Wallpaper OLED with a wafer-thin screen. The sound systems are embedded into both of these displays. In automotive tech, LG will show off its Plastic OLED displays in a variety of sizes. And finally, for commercial spaces, there are LG's interactive in-TOUCH displays, including an 86-inch LCD screen that acts as an electronic whiteboard, with the ability to read four pens simultaneously.

LG previously revealed a few non-display gadgets it'll bring to CES 2020, including an indoor vegetable cultivator and AI-driven soundbars.