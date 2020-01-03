Engadget Podcast: CES 2020 here we come!

To celebrate the arrival of 2020, Devindra and Cherlynn are doing what they do every year: Prepping like crazy for CES. This week, we chat about how the infamous trade show has evolved over the years, and the new innovations we're actually looking forward to. And we can't help but dive into the products (and celebrity guests) we're already dreading. Check back next week for interviews and a recap of CES 2020!

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Terrence O'Brien