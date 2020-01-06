AMD used a fake render of the new Xbox in its CES presentation (updated)

There's just one problem: it's not real. In a statement, Microsoft indicated that the Series X imagery came from TurboSquid, a repository for 3D files. It's not clear why AMD sourced an unofficial render, but it certainly gave the impression to many (including us) that it was an accurate depiction.

There was an actual revelation during CES, thankfully. Xbox chief Phil Spencer also updated his Twitter profile with a photo of the AMD processor inside the Series X, calling it his "lucky 'coin.'" The main part of the chip (under the copper-hued cover) is considerably larger than that of the Xbox One X, indicating its relative complexity. This might also be a clue as to why the Series X has such a prominent cooling grille and appears designed to sit vertically. If the CPU generates a lot of heat, the future Xbox will need aggressive cooling to avoid a repeat of the Xbox 360's troubles.

