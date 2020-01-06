Sennheiser brings Ambeo 3D audio to cars with Continental sound systems

Sennheiser created an in-car Ambeo system for luxury automaker Karma Automotive last year, using a multi-channel speaker setup. The new system combines Seinnheiser's Ambeo technology with the speakerless Continental Ac2ated system.

The speakerless technology works using small actuators, similar to the core of a regular speaker. However, instead of vibrating a speaker membrane, these actuators physically vibrate surfaces in the car's interior. This causes the surfaces to radiate sound, similar to the way that bowing a violin makes the body of the instrument resonate and produce a note.

The technology aims to reproduce a 3D sound which surrounds passengers and provides a detailed soundscape. Without the need for speakers, it also saves on up to 40 kilograms of weight compared to traditional sound systems and reduces required space in the car cabin by 75 to 90 percent.

It remains to be seen how good a speakerless system actually sounds, but we'll be trying out a demo of the technology this week to find out whether the partnership heralds a new future for in-car audio.