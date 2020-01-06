Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget
Sony showed off an electric car to highlight its automotive technologies

The Vision-S is loaded with Sony's sensors and other technologies.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
42m ago in Transportation
Billy Steele / Engadget

Sony has unveiled an electric car -- yes, an actual car -- at CES today. It's the first prototype vehicle under Sony's mobility efforts called the Vision-S initiative, and based on what the tech giant said during its press event, it was built to showcase the automotive technologies it developed and can offer. Sony teamed up with a number of companies such as Bosch, Continental, NVIDIA and Qualcomm, to create the prototype sedan. It's loaded with 33 sensors, most likely including ones that enable autonomous driving, 360 Reality Audio tech, wide-screen displays and other features. The company didn't reveal much about Vision-S during the event, but we'll get a closer look at the concept vehicle later.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: ces2020, electric vehicle, gear, sony, transportation, vision-s
