OnePlus's Concept One phone offers a cure for the common camera hump

All of this begs a bigger question. Why? Why did OnePlus call on its large R&D staff to take a feature found in pricey McLaren sunroofs and adapt it to work on a smartphone. Well, mostly for the same reason McLaren did it in the first place: Because it looks cool. It wasn't that along ago that single smartphone cameras were the standard, but these days you'd probably be hard-pressed to find a phone without at least two googly eyes peering out from its back. Maybe I've had to use so many phones over the years that I've grown sort of numb, but I've never had an issue with having multiple camera humps jutting out of my devices. It just doesn't bother me.

But if that's not you, if you abhor the way they look and feel and cause your phone to wobble slightly when it lays on a table, OnePlus's might be perfect for you. I can't argue with how clean the phone looks when the cameras are obscured, and for what it's worth, company spokespeople said the Concept One represents the "purest expression of OnePlus design."