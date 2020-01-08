Apple is enlisting iPhone 11 owners to help sell Night mode

If you want to take part in the contest, you can do so by submitting your best iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max Night mode shot through Instagram or Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge. The competition is open until January 29th. With the help of a panel of judges, Apple will reveal five winners on March 4th. You can read the full contest rules on the company's website.

Apple will feature the winning entries on its Instagram account and website. Additionally, the shots may make their way into the company's stores, billboard ads and digital marketing campaigns. Lastly, the company says it will pay the five winning photographers a licensing fee for their work.

Last year's Shot on iPhone challenge caused controversy when it looked like Apple was only going to compensate the winners with exposure. After a public backlash, the company updated the contest's rules to add mention of a licensing fee. This year, that text is right at the start of the fine print. While this contest effectively allows Apple to recruit iPhone owners to help sell the iPhone 11's Night mode and Deep Fusion software, the fact the five winners will get compensated makes it a win-win for everyone involved.