Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Presley Ann via Getty Images
save
Save
share

AT&T to close Audience Network in favor of HBO Max preview channel

It's killing the Audience Network and turning it into a preview channel for the streaming service.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Presley Ann via Getty Images

AT&T is killing the Audience Network, a pay TV channel it owns under DirecTV, and will turn it into an HBO Max preview channel. According to Cord Cutters News, that means it will broadcast some of its upcoming streaming service's offerings on the channel to give potential customers a taste of what they can expect if they sign up. HBO Max is AT&T's upcoming streaming service that's expected to be more robust than HBO Now and HBO Go. It's scheduled to launch in May and will cost customers $15 a month.

AT&T hasn't revealed what it plans to do to Audience Network's programs, which include the TV adaptation of Stephen King's Mr. Mercedes, yet. An AT&T representative told Deadline that "[a]ny future use of Audience Network content will be assessed at a later date." Cord Cutters News says, however, that there are reports going around that AT&T is planning to move Audience's original programming to HBO Max. The streaming service's other offerings will include the "entire HBO service and library" and as many as 50 new originals by the end of 2020. During its launch event, execs vowed that it will rely on human recommendations instead of algorithms (like Netflix does) to serve its customers.

Source: Deadline, Cord Cutters News
In this article: att, entertainment, HBO Max, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Is the WF-1000XM3 the best set of Sony earbuds yet?

Is the WF-1000XM3 the best set of Sony earbuds yet?

View
Pokémon Home's cloud transfer service launches next month

Pokémon Home's cloud transfer service launches next month

View
'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' are getting an expansion pass

'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' are getting an expansion pass

View
CES 2020 recap: Day three

CES 2020 recap: Day three

View
Verizon ditches cable bundles for contract-less 'Mix & Match' plans

Verizon ditches cable bundles for contract-less 'Mix & Match' plans

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr