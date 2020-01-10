Engadget Podcast: CES 2020 and a chat with technologist John Maeda

It's that time of the year again, CES! This week, Devindra and Cherlynn discuss some of the best (and worst) things they've seen at the show, including ultraportables, cars and a variety of truly weird stuff. Plus, you'll hear about a strange Westworld dinner that freaked them both out. And be sure to stay tuned for our chat with the noted designer and technologist John Maeda, who gave his thoughts on CES, the bad design choices companies like Samsung make, and discussed his new book, How to Speak Machine: Computational Thinking for the Rest of Us.
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North & Terrence O'Brien