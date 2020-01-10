LG's first true wireless earbuds go on sale in the US

After debuting in South Korea in October, LG's first true wireless earbuds are now on sale in the US. The Tone Free buds cost $200 from LG's site. Other retailers are set to start offering them January 11th.
Along with touch controls, Google Assistant integration and IPX4-certified water resistance, LG says the earbuds come with a case that uses UV light to reduce bacteria on them. You can use them for up to six hours of use on a single charge, according to the company. With the fast charging feature, you'll get up to an hour of use after just five minutes of charging.