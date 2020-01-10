Tesla offers big cash prizes to car hackers in annual Pwn2Own contest

At Pwn2Own 2019, which is held in Vancouver, Tesla rewarded two security researchers with Model 3s for breaching the vehicle's systems via car's infotainment center browser. Team Fluoroacetate -- featuring Amat Cama and Richard Zhu -- utilized a JIT bug in the browser renderer to execute code on the car's firmware and display a message on the screen.

In March, the company will hand out cash as well as cars to anyone who manages to crack the top layer of security eligible to win both a Model 3 and up to $500,000.

The prizes are divided into different tiers, depending on the difficulty of the hack. The top tier prize requires the hackers to perform a highly complex hack by entering the system via the tuner, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or modem, pivoting through intermediate systems like the infotainment and then executing code on the VCSEC, Gateway or Autopilot systems.

Other cash prizes of up to $400,000 and $100,000 are available for performing code executions on one or two different sub-systems respectively.