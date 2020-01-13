Stephen Colbert is producing an animated news spoof for CBS All Access

There are no details for casting or the premiere date at this stage, although The Late Show's Chris Licht will help Colbert executive produce. Some of the animation expertise comes from RJ Fried and Tim Luecke of Showtime's Trump spoof Our Cartoon President.

This is unusual for All Access, which has focused largely on live-action comedies and dramas so far. It's not shocking that CBS might consider this given the competition, though. Rival services like Netflix have their own shows covering hot topics, and CBS can take advantage of both Colbert's talk show experience and its news faculties to offer rapid-fire programming that might be difficult for others to match.