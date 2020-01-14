Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jon Fingas/Engadget
save
Save
share

Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 today

But there's an upgrade loophole.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
6h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
1258 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas/Engadget

It's the end of the road for Windows 7. After 10 years of support, Microsoft is ending security updates for the operating system today. This means that if you're still using it you'll be vulnerable to bugs, and any problems that arise won't be fixed (unless you're part of a company that's paid for extended support, in which case you're good until 2023).

So to make sure you've got adequate protection, you need to upgrade your OS. Back in 2015 Microsoft made upgrades from Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 free for the first year, but while it officially ended the Windows 10 free upgrade offer in December 2017 there is a loophole that means you can still get your hands on it for nothing -- providing you have a legit Windows 7 or 8.1 license.

As reported by Windows Latest, users can download and run the Media Creation Tool, and then enter their existing product key if prompted. Once upgraded, you'll have a digital licence to Windows 10 that will be verified when you connect to the internet. Over on Reddit, a self-proclaimed Microsoft engineer stated that the original free upgrade deal was "fully marketing fluff," and that Microsoft would rather folk upgrade via the loophole than not at all, because then they'll at least have an up-to-date OS -- and subsequently, better protection.

So it seems that Microsoft is not particularly troubled by the loophole. However, as Windows Latest reiterates, a successful activation of Windows 10 is not the same as a legal license, so you could technically be violating licensing agreements by using a Windows 7 product key for Windows 10.

Source: Microsoft
Coverage: Windows Latest
In this article: gear, internet, microsoft, operating system, personal computing, personalcomputing, security updates, services, support, thebuyersguide, upgrade, Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows 8.1
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
1258 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Translation gadgets in 2020 are nearly as good as Babel Fish

Translation gadgets in 2020 are nearly as good as Babel Fish

View
'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th

'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th

View
Microsoft is patching a major Windows 10 flaw discovered by the NSA (updated)

Microsoft is patching a major Windows 10 flaw discovered by the NSA (updated)

View
Why Sony is skipping E3 (again)

Why Sony is skipping E3 (again)

View
Heathrow Airport installs anti-drone system that can locate UAV pilots

Heathrow Airport installs anti-drone system that can locate UAV pilots

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr