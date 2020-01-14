Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Capcom
'Resident Evil 3' remake trailer shows more Nemesis

Jill and Carlos also get their due.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in AV
Capcom

It didn't take long for Capcom to offer a closer look at its Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake. The developer has posted a trailer that explores the main characters of the survival horror title, most notably its namesake Nemesis. Even moreso than in the original version, Nemesis comes across as a nigh-on unstoppable freight train -- he's determined to hunt down "stars" like Jill Valentine, and he'll break through anything to get to them. You also get better looks at how Jill and her unexpected ally Carlos deal with the sheer chaos Umbrella's zombie infection has wrought upon the city.

The reworked game hits PC, PS4 and Xbox One on April 3rd, 2020. There are still more unknowns, but it appears that Capcom isn't straying far from the formula that made its RE2 revamp a success. It's not so much a technical update as it is a rethink of the game for modern consoles. If all goes well, it'll be a fresh experience whether or not you remember the 1999 title it's based on.

Source: Resident Evil (YouTube)
