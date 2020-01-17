Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
save
Save
share

Steve Martin and Martin Short will team up again in a new Hulu series

'This is Us' creator Dan Fogelman is helping make the project.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
52m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Hulu has just scored what will likely be a huge show for long-time comedy fans. The Disney-owned service has ordered a series starring comedy giants Steve Martin (his first leading TV role, apparently) and Martin Short. There's no title yet, but Martin and This is Us creator Dan Fogelman developed the story. It revolves around three true crime obsessives who find themselves entwined in a crime story of their own. The as-yet unnamed third star is expected to be a young woman.

There's currently no release date, although each episode should be half an hour.

This isn't the first streaming project Martin and Short have done together. They received Emmy nominations for their Netflix one-off An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. This is a considerably more ambitious undertaking, though, and it could help Hulu get attention at a time when rivals like Amazon and Netflix are landing comedy mega-deals of their own.

Source: Deadline
In this article: comedy, dan fogelman, disney, entertainment, hulu, internet, martin short, services, steve martin, streaming, television, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Help Australian wildlife with Humble’s latest 29-game bundle

Help Australian wildlife with Humble’s latest 29-game bundle

View
This machine keeps transplant livers alive for a week

This machine keeps transplant livers alive for a week

View
Your online activity is now effectively a social ‘credit score’

Your online activity is now effectively a social ‘credit score’

View
Björk and Microsoft use AI to create music that changes with the sky

Björk and Microsoft use AI to create music that changes with the sky

View
'Life is Strange 2' and the reality of gun violence in games

'Life is Strange 2' and the reality of gun violence in games

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr