Behringer clones more well-known synths from Moog and Roland

The RD-6, meanwhile, is a straight riff on Roland's TR-606 drum machine. Behringer's spin is familiar to fans of the '80s gear on the surface and is even meant to pair with the TD-3 (a clone of the TB-303), but throws in a few helpful modern touches. You'll find a built-in distortion unit, a depth knob on the top panel, 64-step sequencing and enough line-outs for every "voice."

There's no word on specific pricing or availability, but Synth Anatomy speculated that the modules will cost between $49 and $99 each like on the System 100. And when the TD-3 costs well under $200, the RD-6 could be inexpensive in its own right.